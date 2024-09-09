France vs Belgium LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

France vs Belgium LIVE!

Didier Deschamps will be demanding - and very much needing - an improved performance from Les Bleus as they look to get up and running in the Nations League. Belgium pose another daunting test after a home defeat to Italy has set further alarm bells ringing.

France took the lead against the Azzurri inside 13 seconds at the weekend, but ended up going down 3-1 to lose at home to Italy for the first time in 70 years. The result followed a disappointing Euro 2024 and leaves the pressure firmly on the highly decorated head of Deschamps.

Belgium, meanwhile, beat Israel with ease last time out as captain Kevin De Bruyne scored twice. The Red Devils will sense an opportunity for revenge after a narrow last-16 defeat at Euro 2024. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Reporter at Stadium.

France vs Belgium latest updates

Kick-off time: 7.45pm, Parc Olympique Lyonnais

How to watch in UK

France team news

Belgium team news

Score prediction

Didier Deschamps sticking to his guns

18:21 , Alex Young

Didier Deschamps has confirmed he is sticking to his plan to make multiple changes and rotate the line-up for tonight's game, despite an alarming home loss to Italy.

"The six Nations League matches must be used to introduce new players and distribute playing time," he said.

"If we had a different schedule and were playing World Cup qualifiers, I would not have chosen this course, that's for sure. But I chose it because I believe that we have to go through it. I'm not going to change course."

He added: "I can't be satisfied with the match against Italy, nor can the players. To[night] is another game, another context, a different team with the same obligation.

"The course I have taken is to give as much playing time to as many players as possible. Whatever the playing time, there is always pressure, you have to perform as well as possible."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Score prediction

18:09 , Alex Young

Let’s hope this game brings decidedly more entertainment than the Euro 2024 last-16 tie between these two sides back in July.

Both France and Belgium flattered to deceive that day in Dusseldorf and indeed throughout the tournament as a whole, despite both having no shortage of firepower and Deschamps’ men eventually reaching the last four.

Belgium are something of a team in transition with their much-hyped ‘golden generation’ now over, but they still have plenty of star power including De Bruyne, Manchester City team-mate Jeremy Doku and Villa’s Amadou Onana.

A short trip to France will hold no fears for Tedesco’s side after they brushed aside Israel, though you get the sense that Les Bleus will be extremely motivated to get back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back competitive losses for the first time in nine years.

France to win, 2-1.

Belgium team news

17:55 , Alex Young

There is no Romelu Lukaku in a more youthful-looking Belgium squad, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said last month that he would not play for his country again while Tedesco was still in charge following a previous bust-up.

Celtic’s record signing Arne Engels is suspended, while Club Brugge full-back Maxim De Cuyper has returned to his club due to a hamstring issue.

Captain Kevin De Bruyne should again start and, along with Manchester City team-mate Jeremy Doku, support lone striker Lois Openda up front.

(REUTERS)

France team news

17:45 , Alex Young

Paris Saint-Germain starlet Warren Zaire-Emery has withdrawn from the France squad ahead of Belgium’s visit, having suffered a calf injury after replacing N’Golo Kante late on during Friday’s loss to Italy.

Sevilla defender Loic Bade was drafted into the squad last week following Wesley Fofana’s return to Chelsea, but missed Friday’s game and is expected to remain out on Monday too.

Lucas Digne and Matteo Guendouzi were also late call-ups by Deschamps following the respective withdrawals of Real Madrid pair Ferland Mendy and Aurelien Tchouameni, while Michael Olise made his senior France debut from the off against Italy.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch France vs Belgium

17:39 , Alex Young

TV channel: This game will not be shown live on TV in the UK.

Live stream: However, fans can still watch the match live and for free online via the Viaplay International YouTube channel.

Welcome

17:30 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Nations League clash between France and Belgium.

It’s only round two yet we’re being served up another clash of European giants, and France will be desperate for improvement after going down 3-1 at home to Italy last week.

Belgium, meanwhile, easily dispatched Israel in Hungary and are out of revenge after losing to Les Bleus at the Euro 2024 last-16 stage.

Kick-off in Lyon is at 7.45pm UK time. Stick with us.