France vs Belgium LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

France vs Belgium – LIVE!

France today meet Belgium to fight for a place in the quarter-finals at Euro 2024. It has so far been an underwhelming campaign from Les Bleus, who are yet to hit their top form but remain one of the teams to beat, having gone deep into pretty much every major tournament since the European Championship 2016.

They finished second in Group D in somewhat surprising fashion but have generally started slowly in most of their tournaments under Didier Deschamps. They will be strong favourites against the Red Devils, who lost to Slovenia in one of the shocks of the tournament before being booed off by their own supporters following a 0-0 draw with Ukraine.

One of Portugal or Slovenia await in the quarter-finals, while the winner of Spain against Germany will be the semi-final opposition. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

France vs Belgium latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 5pm BST; Dusseldorf Arena

TV channel and live stream: ITV

France team news: Kylian Mbappe fit again

Belgium team news: Dodi Lukebakio back from suspension

Prediction: France to win

Didier Deschamps set to roll the dice in meeting of floundering favourites

14:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Two pre-tournament favourites who have yet to hit their stride meet for a place in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals when France play Belgium today.

France were tipped by many to win these Euros, such is their depth of talent in almost every position. But the 2022 World Cup finalists have stuttered so far, beating Austria thanks to an own goal before draws against Holland and Poland saw them through in second place.

Didier Deschamps is set to switch to a 4-4-2 formation with a midfield diamond tonight in a bid to spark the French. The new system will get his best players in their preferred positions but has never been tried before, so is a gamble.

Antoine Griezmann will play in the No10 role and Marcus Thuram will partner Kylian Mbappe up front.

Read the full preview from Simon Collings here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

France vs Belgium: Head to head (h2h) history and results

14:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

The all-time record between these two nations is somewhat skewed by Belgium’s dominance before the First World War. Since 1981, the Red Devils have won just two of 13 meetings and lost to France in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

France wins: 26

Belgium wins: 30

Draws: 19

France vs Belgium: Euro 2024 score prediction today

14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Neither of these teams look good but France have looked better than Belgium. Both sides might suit setting up to attack with pace on the counter, which could make for a bit of a chess game.

France to win, 1-0.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Belgium Euro 2024 team news vs France today

14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Belgium will give another opportunity to their senior stars in today’s Euro 2024 last-16 clash with France.

The Red Devils have been heavily criticised by their fans for a pair of limp displays in what looked like an easily winnable Group E, as a defeat to Slovakia and draw against Ukraine earned them a difficult knockout tie as runners-up.

There are plenty of options for Belgium to freshen up their team against their rivals, particularly in attack and Dodi Lukebakio could earn a quick recall after serving a one-game ban.

That could mean Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard drops to the bench, with Johan Bakayoko another contender to start.

Up front, RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda hit 24 goals in the Bundesliga last season but looks set to remain on the bench behind Romelu Lukaku, who has received negative reviews for missing chances.

Youri Tielemans has been a welcome addition to the midfield since recovering from injury midway through the group stage and should continue alongside Andre Onana and Kevin De Bruyne.

Belgium are less flushed with defensive options so are unlikely to change much having conceded just one goal so far.

(AFP via Getty Images)

France Euro 2024 team news vs Belgium today

14:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Another shake-up to France’s attacking line-up is not out of the question when they face Belgium at Euro 2024 today.

Kylian Mbappe returned to the line-up for Tuesday’s draw with Poland which saw the pre-tournament favourites only manage to finish second in their group, behind Austria.

The Real Madrid-bound striker will continue to wear a face mask into the knockouts but his exact role, and the make-up of his supporting cast, is up for debate.

Didier Deschamps will reportedly not return Mbappe to the left wing, where he has often played his best football both domestically and internationally. That would require Les Bleus to gamble on starting the 37-year-old Olivier Giroud, or one of Randal Kolo Muani and the out-of-form Marcus Thuram, up front.

Antoine Griezmann is instead set to return having been dropped from the XI last time out in what is being billed as a 4-4-2 diamond formation.

Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola are set to be dropped with Griezmann playing in behind Mbappe and Thuram.

Deschamps will face calls to leave Adrien Rabiot out of his line-up, particularly if France shift away from the three-man midfield seen in the last two games, but Aurelien Tchouameni’s place is also under threat given N’Golo Kante’s strong displays so far.

France have at least kept the goals out thanks to a settled backline and Arsenal man William Saliba should keep his place in front of Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate for this evening’s last-16 tie.

(AFP via Getty Images)

France vs Belgium: TV channel and free live stream for Euro 2024 game today

14:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, France vs Belgium will be shown live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: The match is also available to watch live and for free online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You won’t miss a kick from tonight’s game with Standard Sport’s live match blog.

(Evening Standard)

Welcome

14:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of France’s huge Euro 2024 quarter-final against Belgium.

Kick-off from the Dusseldorf Arena is at 5pm BST.