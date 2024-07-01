France vs Belgium: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

The pressure is on both France and Belgium when the rivals meet in the Euro 2024 last-16 today.

Les Bleus, out to win the Euros for a third time having failed to make good on their label as favourites in the last two tournaments, laboured to second place in Group D having drawn against Netherlands and Poland.

Didier Deschamps has faced up to plenty of criticism amid claims that off-pitch political matters are disrupting the French camp.

But Belgium can claim to have even bigger issues after being booed off by their fans in the 0-0 draw with Ukraine which qualified them as fortunate runners-up in their group.

Of course, one of these teams has to progress with Portugal or Slovenia awaiting in the quarter-finals.

Date, kick-off time and venue

France vs Belgium is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off today, Monday July 1, 2024.

The match will take place at Dusseldorf Arena.

Where to watch France vs Belgium

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

France vs Belgium team news

Kylian Mbappe was fit to start against Poland having broken his nose in their Euro 2024 opener, which will see him play out the rest of the tournament in a face mask.

France brought Bradley Barcola into the line-up for Antoine Griezmann and the young winger showed flashes of class without doing enough to guarantee his place in this line-up. Olivier Giroud and Marcus Thuram will also hope to get the nod in attack, perhaps moving Mbappe out wide.

Deschamps is likely to resist calls for a significant overhaul of his trusted system, meaning Adrien Rabiot should play in midfield.

Domenico Tedesco has struggled with the age-old Belgian problem of how to fit their wealth of attacking players into a coherent system.

Sevilla winger Dodi Lukebakio is back from a ban to offer an alternative to Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku on the wing while Lois Openda may finally be trusted to replace the off-form Romelu Lukaku up front.

France vs Belgium prediction

Neither of these teams look good but France have looked better than Belgium. Both sides might suit setting up to attack with pace on the counter, which could make for a bit of a chess game.

France to win, 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The all-time record between these two nations is somewhat skewed by Belgium’s dominance before the First World War. Since 1981, the Red Devils have won just two of 13 meetings and lost to France in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

France wins: 26

Belgium wins: 30

Draws: 19

France vs Belgium match odds

France to qualify: 2/5

Belgium to qualify: 15/8

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).