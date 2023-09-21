France v Namibia LIVE: Score and latest updates as Rugby World Cup hosts run riot

France are hoping to rebuild some momentum after a stuttering performance from their second string against Uruguay last time out. Fabien Galthie’s team defeated Los Teros but have yet to record a bonus-point victory which may come back to haunt them should Pool A come down to a tight finish.

The Rugby World Cup hosts will feel more confident about tonight’s outing though as they face Namibia in their third match of the tournament. The African side have already suffered two heavy defeats, most recently to New Zealand, and will fear a similar fate here.

There have been some surprising displays from the so-called minnows, think Uruguay and Portugal last week, that show they can punch above their weight, and Allister Coetzee will hope that his Namibian side can produce a better account of themselves this evening.

France vs Namibia live

France host Namibia in the Rugby World Cup with kick-off at 8pm BST, live on ITV4

The tournament hosts will be hoping for a third consecutive win to take them top of Pool A

Namibia have lost both of their matches so far conceding over 50 points in each game

FRANCE TRY! 54 - 0 40 mins

20:48 , Imogen Ainsworth

Another ridiculous score on the stroke of half-time! Dupont takes a quick tap-and-go penalty and delivers a perfect crossfield kick to young winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey who collects with ease in the corner. Really impressive stuff and the crowd are loving it. Ramos narrowly gets the conversion from the wide angle.

FRANCE TRY! France 47 - 0 Namibia 37 mins

20:45 , Imogen Ainsworth

France turn the ball over and it’s Penaud with the break but he selflessly passes to his captain on his right and Dupont finishes the score, another well-worked try for the home side and France are really pushing on here. Ramos adds another conversion.

Wasted lineout for Namibia. France 40 - 0 Namibia 35 mins

20:42 , Imogen Ainsworth

It’s another wasted opportunity from the set piece, this time five metres out, for Namibia and they’re pushed back by France.

FRANCE TRY! France 40 - 0 Namibia 32 mins

20:40 , Imogen Ainsworth

They do eventually get their next try and it’s scored by Thibaud Flament after an offload from Anthony Jelonch who reads the game well to release his teammate for a well-worked try. Ramos with the conversion again.

No try for France. France 33- 0 Namibia 30 mins

20:39 , Imogen Ainsworth

The ball goes from Mauvaka to Jelonch who looks to have scored, but a replay from TMO Joy Neville shows the ball has gone forward from the hooker and the score isn’t awarded.

Namibia come close. France 33 - 0 Namibia 29 mins

20:35 , Imogen Ainsworth

Johan Retief with pure power to get him close to the line, but Namibia give away a penalty and his efforts are squandered.

FRANCE TRY! France 33 - 0 Namibia 25 mins

20:30 , Imogen Ainsworth

Danty gets a second, what a return he’s having! Dupont is delivered the ball from Cameron Woki at the lineout and passes to Danty who crosses the line for the team’s fifth. Ramos again from the tee.

France in control. France 26 - 0 Namibia 24 mins

20:28 , Imogen Ainsworth

France brimming with confidence here, slick no-look passes are delivered with pinpoint accuracy and they are thoroughly in control in Marseille. A stark contrast to their performance against Uruguay last week.

FRANCE TRY! France 26 - 0 Namibia 20 mins

20:24 , Imogen Ainsworth

Penaud gets his second and secures the bonus point! He’s delivered the ball from a deceptive the lineout and races away to score. Ramos again with the conversion.

FRANCE TRY! France 19- 0 Namibia 17 mins

20:21 , Imogen Ainsworth

Ollivon dots down after some slick passes between teammates including Dupont and Jalibert who flicks the ball inside before Ollivon is delivered the ball with ease and dots down. France have a third within under 20 minutes and Ramos adds the conversion.

France penalised for holding on. France 12 - 0 Namibia 12 mins

20:15 , Imogen Ainsworth

An exciting passage of play from Dupont and Fickou who make some good metres between them, but France are later penalised for holding on and Namibia have possession.

FRANCE CONVERSION France 12 - 0 Namibia 10 mins

20:12 , Imogen Ainsworth

Ramos converts this time.

FRANCE TRY! France 10 - 0 Namibia 9 mins

20:11 , Imogen Ainsworth

Youngster Louis Bielle-Biarrey does the work to race to the ball after a kick and keep it in play with an impressive pass to Danty and the returning centre scores.

FRANCE TRY! France 5 - 0 Namibia 6 mins

20:08 , Imogen Ainsworth

Damian Penaud is at it again and scores in the corner after collecting a kick from Dupont after the build-up play from the lineout. Ramos misses the conversion.

France kick to the corner. France 0 -0 Namibia

20:06 , Imogen Ainsworth

France given the penalty for Namibia going in at the side and kick to the corner.

KICK OFF! France 0 - 0 Namibia

20:02 , Imogen Ainsworth

Cliven Loubser gets the match underway and Namibia immediately put pressure on full-back Thomas Ramos who kicks the ball out. The visitors have a lineout but France soon gain possession.

Anthems

19:57 , Imogen Ainsworth

Not long until kick-off now! A rousing rendition of La Marseillaise rings out in front of a sold-out Stade Vélodrome.

Andre van der Bergh: “ The spirit in the team has never gone dull"

19:53 , Imogen Ainsworth

Namibian full-back Andre van der Bergh said:“Ever since our plane landed here it was just so overwhelming. We have been treated so well. The French community - I didn’t know they were that rugby mad. I thought it was more football over here. It has been amazing.

“As we climb off the plane, as we get on the bus, as we enter this amazing stadium, as we get to meet fans after the games, the word that keeps popping up is ‘privileged’. For me, it’s completely new. I have never played in front of 10,000 people, now I come here and I play in front of 35,000 and I’ve heard this game is sold out as well.

“Every year we come in as underdogs. The spirit in the team has never gone dull. Everyone knows that as soon as this is done, there might not be another opportunity. Le Roux Malan, second game, a freak accident; you count your blessings. This has just been a huge, huge privilege for us.”

Pine Pienaar: ‘Playing the host country is a massive honour'

19:46 , Imogen Ainsworth

Pine Pienaar, Naimibia’s assistant coach said: “Playing the host country is a massive honour for our team so we’re really looking forward to the challenge. It’s staying in the process, making sure the lessons we learned against Italy and New Zealand, we try to fix them and put up a good performance against a very, very strong side. We can’t wait for tomorrow night.”

“If we are going to create opportunities we’ve got to make sure our conversion rate is a bit better. I think it was three times [against New Zealand] we were almost on the try line and we conceded a turnover so maybe just going another phase, being more accurate with our ball carriers, making sure how we address that breakdown. That’s something we talked about.

“For us tomorrow night, if we only get four or five opportunities we’ve got to build better pressure with ball in hand.

“On the other side, if we concede a turnover, which we did against the All Blacks, it’s how we can handle that transition a bit quicker. For their second try, we were on the maul and conceded a turnover and 30 seconds [later] we were behind our try line so the transition has to be a focus for us tomorrow night.”

“The French side has world class-players and in some positions it’s probably the number one in the world in that position. We respect the side that we are playing against but every game we are trying to improve.

“We’v got to earn the respect of the French side and for the spectators coming out, we want to put on a good performance.

“It’s important for these boys that they go out and enjoy themselves by playing for each other, playing for our country and our families at home and making sure they are the best versions of themselves tomorrow.”

Ollivon: ‘When you play in an atmosphere like this, there’s always something extra’

19:41 , Imogen Ainsworth

Backrow Ollivon spoke of the team’s excitement about playing in Marseille:

“It’s a stadium that speaks to everyone. Everyone knows the atmosphere here when Olympique de Marseille play. Everyone saw the incredible atmosphere in November for the match against South Africa.

“I remember one of (Cheslin) Kolbe’s penalties. We looked at each other and couldn’t understand what was going on because there was so much noise. These things leave their mark.

“Every time, these are incredible matches. The atmosphere remains in this cauldron. The noise stays, the emotions stay - I get the impression that the pitch is shaking a bit. It’s a real pleasure for us. The spectators enjoy coming here too.

“It’s exciting to come and play in this stadium, and we’ll be keen to play a good match so that we can enjoy it. When you play in an atmosphere like this, there’s always something extra. That’s why it’s so appealing to players in general.”

Charles Ollivon dicusses the importance of a win against Namibia

19:36 , Imogen Ainsworth

“We’re going to focus on winning the match and building our victory. Obviously, we’re going to give our all to do the things we’ve been working on all week, to put our game in place, to be clear in our play, to go out with a smile and enjoy a great evening and have a good week afterwards. Yes, there’s pressure, but it’s great to be here. We’re lucky to be here.”

Raphaël Ibanez on Namibia

19:32 , Imogen Ainsworth

France’s general manager said: “It’s difficult to judge and look back on past performances. Namibia has always figured well in the World Cup. They fully deserve their place in the tournament.

“There are players whose life paths are different from ours in France and Europe. Some players go to South Africa and other countries to find game-time. For them, it’s not always easy to build a group and a collective. But when it comes to wearing the jersey with the national team, there’s no doubt about their commitment.”

Namibia team news

19:26 , Imogen Ainsworth

Allister Coetzee has made nine changes to his team to face France from the side that lost to New Zealand, including five changes to the forwards. If PJ van Lill features from the bench, he will join Hugo Horn, Jacques Burger, Tinus du Plessis, Johnny Redelinghuys and Heino Senekal on second-most RWC matches of all-time on 11, three behind Eugene Jantjies who holds the record on 14.

Here’s how Namibia line up: Andre van der Bergh, Gerswin Mouton, Johan Deysel (capt.), Danco Burger, JC Greyling, Cliven Loubser, Jacques Theron, Desiderius Sethie, Louis van der Westhuizen, Johan Coetzee, Mahepisa Tjeriko, Adriaan Ludick, Max Katjijeko, Johan Retief, Prince Gaoseb.

Replacements:Obert Nortje, Jason Benade, Haitembu Shifuka, PJ Van Lill, Richard Hardwick, Oela Blaauw, Alcino Izaacs, Divan Rossouw

France team news

19:18 , Imogen Ainsworth

Fabien Galthié has made 12 changes to his starting team from last week’s victorious side against Uruguay last weekend. Only Cameron Woki, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and Anthony Jelonch retain their places. A total of ten players who played in France’s World Cup curtain-raiser against New Zealand return to the side.

Jonathan Danty returns to the starting XV for the first time since 27 August, when he scored a try against the Wallabies. Wing Damian Penaud provides a serious try-scoring threat and is currently on a five-game try-scoring streak, and is the leading try-scorer for Les Bleus with nine.

Here’s how France will line up this evening:Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt.), Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament, François Cros, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch.

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent, Baptiste Couilloud, Yoram Moefana, Melvyn Jaminet.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome to France vs Namibia

19:02 , Imogen Ainsworth

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this evening’s Rugby World Cup matches.

Hosts France travel to Stade Vélodrome in Marseille where they will meet Pool A opponents Namibia, who currently sit bottom of the table. Stay tuned for live coverage including team news, quotes, and match updates.

