France v Italy LIVE: Six Nations 2024 latest score and updates from Lille

(PA)

France host Italy in round three of the Six Nations this afternoon hoping to build on their impressive, albeit controversial, win over Scotland and complete back-to-back victories in this campaign.

Les Bleus opened the competition in Marseille where they were hammered 38-17 by Ireland and travel to Lille this afternoon as renovation work continues on the Stade de France ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games. France bounced back for a 20-16 success against Scotland at Murrayfield though the hosts were controversially denied a last-gasp winning try.

In contrast, Italy, who are being led by new head coach Gonzalo Quesada, started the Six Nations well with a testing and competitive 24-27 loss to England in Rome. Much like France, their confidence took a hit when they came up against the Irish who romped to a 36-0 victory in Dublin last time out.

The Azzurri will be hoping to bounce back from that loss and record a third-ever Six Nations victory over France when the two sides clash this afternoon.

Follow all the Six Nations action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

France vs Italy LIVE