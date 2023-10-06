France v Italy LIVE: Latest Rugby World Cup updates

France will look to secure top spot in Pool A and avoid an early exit when they face Italy at the Rugby World Cup this evening.

New Zealand’s bonus-point victory over Uruguay on Thursday moved the All Blacks above the tournament hosts in the pool, but a win of any kind would be enough for Fabien Galthié’s men to advance as pool winners.

In contrast, Italy’s hopes lie on an upset victory over their Six Nations rivals after they were hammered by New Zealand last week. A negative points scored/conceded ratio means the Italians must defeat France at OL Stadium in Lyon or else they are going home.

Kieran Crowley’s side will be desperate to give a better account of themselves against a side they pushed close during the Six Nations earlier this year and there will be hope that the gli Azzurri can pull off a shock win.

Follow all the action as France host Italy in the Pool A decider plus get all the latest Rugby World Cup odds and tips here:

France vs Italy

France host Italy in the final Pool A match at the OL Stadium in Lyon

The match kicks off at 8pm

France will top the pool with victory but Italy will knock out the hosts if they triumph

How to watch France vs Italy

18:30 , Mike Jones

France vs Italy is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 6 October at the OL Stadium in Lyon.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. Registered users can stream the action for free via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

France vs Italy

17:54 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Rugby World Cup action. Tournament hosts, France, are hoping to finish top of Pool A but will need to defeat this evening’s opponents Italy.

Story continues

Italy meanwhile are up against it. They’ll need to their fellow Six Nations opponents in their own back yard and come into the match low on confidence after a heavy loss to the All Blacks.

Can Kieran Crowley’s side pull off a shock win tonight?