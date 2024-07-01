France v Belgium player ratings as late Jan Vertonghen own goal settles tight Euro 2024 tie

France pushed past Belgium with a narrow 1-0 win in the Round of 16 (Getty Images)

France edged out Belgium to advance to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals as Jan Vertonghen’s late own goal settled a tight affair in Dusseldorf.

With Belgium sat deep, France struggled mightily to create clear chances despite controlling the contest, flashing a series of finishes wide and high but never looking particularly likely to break through.

But they finally struck five minutes from time, Randal Kolo Muani releasing a shot at the end of a fluent passing move that took a healthy piece of Vertonghen’s knee to beat Koen Casteels in the Belgian goal.

Despite a French player still being yet to score from open play in Germany, Didier Deschamps’ side move on, while Belgium bow out after another major tournament disappointment.

But how did each player perform? Here are The Independent’s player ratings:

France (4-3-3)

Mike Maignan: 7 Forced to improvise an early save having misjudged a Kevin De Bruyne free kick, before later producing two sharp stops to his left to keep out a Romelu Lukaku rattler and De Bruyne drive.

Jules Kounde: 7 Pushed regularly up the right to add width and depth and impressed with his delivery.

Dayot Upamecano: 7 Combined with his centre half partner to keep Belgium’s front two very quiet.

William Saliba: 8 Some fun battles with Romelu Lukaku which the French defender generally had the better of.

Theo Hernandez: 7 Magnificent challenge to deny Yannick Carrasco on the hour, showing off real recovery speed to get back to the winger.

N’Golo Kante: 7 Lively in possession in the first half, connecting well with Jules Kounde and Antoine Griezmann.

Aurelien Tchouameni: 6 Booked early on for protesting a decision from referee Glenn Nyberg, but kept France ticking in trademark fashion at the base of midfield.

Adrien Rabiot: 5 Went into the referee’s book early on, and will miss the quarter-final. That may be no bad thing for France, who could seek a more progressive midfield passer.

Antoine Griezmann: 6 Utilised on the right by Didier Deschamps, a questionable call given Griezmann’s evolution into an influential creator more centrally.

Marcus Thuram: 5 Flashed a header inches wide after excellent Kounde delivery in the first half and should have done better having been set up again by the right back shortly after the resumption.

Kylian Mbappe: 6 The man in the mask was quiet and perhaps a touch tentative early on, though warmed to his work. Sharp injections of pace began to cause Belgium problems but Mbappe struggled to trouble Koen Casteels.

Substitutes:

Randal Kolo Muani (62 minutes, for Thuram): 7 Swapped in up top with Deschamps seeking something different, and provided exactly the impact required, forcing a finish

Belgium (4-4-2)

Koen Casteels: 6 Didn’t have a save in earnest to make in the first 45 minutes despite France’s superiority, but was called into action soon after the interval to turn away a deflected Tchouameni curler. Nothing he could do about the winner.

Timothy Castagne: 7 Maintained his position to ensure Mbappe had few opportunities to stretch his legs.

Wout Faes: 7 Stood up strongly to France’s diverse attacking threats, supporting Castagne against Mbappe and holding his own aerially.

Jan Vertonghen: 7 Organised well to keep France’s forward line under wraps, and judged his interventions nicely. Unfortunate that a flick off his knee wrong-footed Casteels to take France through.

Arthur Teate: 7 Like the rest of the Belgian back four, positionally sound and purposeful when he decided to step in.

Yannick Carrasco: 5 Will rue not making more of both a first half thrash at a bouncing ball and that second half sprint beyond Theo Hernandez.

Kevin De Bruyne: 7 Deployed in a deeper role and responded with defensive diligence, though was short of influence further forward as a result. Pushed further upfield in the second half after Orel Mangala’s introduction but couldn’t quite force his side over the line.

Amadou Onana: 7 Tidy and timely with a few key challenges to disrupt France’s rhythm.

Jeremy Doku: 5 Flashed in parts, but lacking in consistently impactful involvements.

Lois Openda: 5 Paired up front with Romelu Lukaku in a surprise tactical switch, and with Belgium sat deep, both were on the periphery. Worked hard for limited joy.

Romelu Lukaku: 5 Struggled to work his way into the game, like Openda. Looked more comfortable after his strike partner was removed.

Substitutes:

Orel Mangala (64 minutes, for Openda): 6 Introduced to liberate De Bruyne.

Charles De Ketelaere (88 minutes, for Carrasco): N/A On too late to receive a rating.

Dodi Lukebakio (88 minutes, for Castagne):N/A On too late to receive a rating.