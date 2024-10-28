France Superstar Shines In Inter Milan Vs Juventus Serie A Thriller – Argentina Copa America Champion Falls Flat

Marcus Thuram put on a virtuoso display for Inter Milan against Juventus yesterday, but Lautaro Martinez failed to have much impact.

This is the verdict in today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. They contrast the performances of the Nerazzurri’s two starting strikers.

For a match that had an eye-watering eight goals in it, yesterday’s Derby d’Italia was not really an evening for the strikers.

Juventus marksman Dusan Vlahovic scored his team’s opening goal.

But other than that, both the Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri found other sources for goals.

For Inter, for example, midfielder Piotr Zielinski scored his first two goals in a Nerazzurri shirt – both from the penalty spot.

But even if Inter’s strikers did not get on the scoresheet, at least one did have a massive impact.

Marcus Thuram Shines In Inter Vs Juventus Thriller – Lautaro Disappointing

France international striker Marcus Thuram was undoubtedly crucial to everything that Inter did going forward even if he did not score a goal.

The 27-year-old won Inter’s first penalties.

Thuram’s movement troubled the Juventus defense all night. In particular, Bianconeri captain Danilo struggled to contain his pace and the timing of his runs in behind.

And when Thuram met a Denzel Dumfries cross in the area, Danilo clumsily hauled him down to give Inter their first penalty of the match.

Beyond that contribution, Thuram was an attacking spark for Inter the entire time he was on the pitch.

It was puzzling to see Simone Inzaghi take the Frenchman off in the second half. But it could have been because Thuram had simply given everything.

The striker who remained on the pitch when Thuram departed was Inter captain Lautaro Martinez.

But it wasn’t the Argentine’s night.

There may have been one or two moments of sharp linkup play from Martinez.

But the Derby d’Italia has not tended to be a fixture that’s kind to Martinez. And the captain once again lacked not only a goal but much of a sense of threat in the Bianconeri penalty area.

Even against a Juventus backline that was creaking, Martinez could not score.