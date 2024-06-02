France striker Kylian Mbappe signs Real Madrid deal – reports

Kylian Mbappe has signed a contract to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old France international signalled his intention to leave Paris St Germain when his current deal expires on June 30.

Mbappe has spent the past seven years at PSG but has continuously been linked with a transfer to Real Madrid and is now expected to officially join the Champions League winners on July 1.

When Mbappe signed for PSG from Monaco, initially on a season-long loan in 2017 before the switch was made permanent a year later, it made him the second most expensive player in history after the Parisians parted with £165.7million to secure his services.

A number of trophies followed as he helped PSG win six Ligue 1 titles alongside numerous domestic cups, but failed to lead the club to its ultimate goal of European glory.

PSG reached the Champions League final in 2020 but finished runners-up to Bayern Munich and lost in the last-four stage during the current campaign to Borussia Dortmund, who were beaten 2-0 at Wembley by Real Madrid on Saturday.

Mbappe is now set to join 15-time European champions Real Madrid after 308 appearances and 256 goals for PSG.

He is reported to have signed a contract on Sunday after verbally agreeing a move to the LaLiga winners in February, according to reports at the time.

Real Madrid could announce the transfer during the coming days ahead of their soon-to-be star forward being at Euro 2024, which starts on June 14.