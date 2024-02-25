France 13-13 Italy: Paolo Garbisi misses last-gasp penalty as Azzurri denied famous Six Nations win

Heartbreak: Paolo Garbisi missed the chance to seal Italy’s maiden away win over France in the Six Nations (Getty Images)

Paolo Garbisi agonisingly hit the post with a last-gasp penalty as Italy were cruelly denied a famous first-ever Six Nations away win over 14-man France in a pulsating thriller that ended in a 13-13 draw.

The Montpellier fly-half crashed a rushed effort against the upright after the ball had initially bobbled off the tee under the closed roof at Lille’s Stade Pierre-Mauroy late in the shot clock, leaving him precious little time to reset.

Garbisi’s heartbreaking miss means that Italy’s wait for a maiden Six Nations away win in France goes on, while they have not won at all on French soil since all the way back in 1997 and not beaten Les Bleus in any game since 2013.

But they did at least end a 14-match losing run against France as they continue to make early strides under the tutelage of new head coach Gonzalo Quesada, the former Argentina fly-half, with Garbisi nailing a tough conversion from wide on the left after Ange Capuozzo’s late try to bring them level in a thrilling finish to a memorable game that closed round three of the 2024 competition.

France were once again well below par as they likely saw their Six Nations title chances evaporate, playing the entire second half with 14 men after Jonathan Danty’s yellow card on the stroke of half-time for a high tackle with head-to-head contact on fellow centre Ignacio Brex was upgraded to red following a bunker review that found a high-degree of danger and no mitigating factors.

The hosts had dominated the first half with a full complement of players as they had all the possession, chances and territory, but only one try to show from it after stand-in - and former full-time - captain Charles Ollivon went over from close range amid suspicions of a knock-on.

The on-field decision of try was upheld after a TMO review, with France then quickly pushing their lead to 10 points as Thomas Ramos slotted over a penalty earned with some monster physicality from a huge French pack that included first-time Test starter Posolu Tuilagi, the hulking lock the nephew of current England international Manu and member of the Tuilagi rugby dynasty.

Despite numerous further opportunities inside the Italian 22, France just could not convert and they lost starting fly-half Matthieu Jalibert to a worrying-looking knee injury that necessitated a backline reshuffle from head coach Fabien Galthie.

After Danty was shown an initial yellow card by English official Christophe Ridley, refereeing a Six Nations match for the first time on Sunday, Martin Page-Relo - Italy’s third starting scrum-half in as many games - drilled a long-range penalty to get the visitors on the scoreboard before the half-time whistle.

