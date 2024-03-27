Fran Drescher Confirms She Will Be Reprising Her Role in Upcoming “This Is Spinal Tap” Sequel: 'Get Ready'

Drescher is set to reprise her role as publicist Bobbi Flekman in the upcoming sequel to 1984's 'This Is Spinal Tap,' titled 'Spinal Tap II'

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Fran Drescher in Hollywood on March 10, 2024 (left); Fran Drescher in 'This Is Spinal Tap'

Fran Drescher is returning to Spinal Tap!

Deadline reported Tuesday that SAG-AFTRA president Drescher, 66, is set to reprise her role from 1984's This Is Spinal Tap as the satirical band's publicist Bobbi Flekman. Drescher confirmed the outlet's report on Instagram the same day, writing alongside a screengrab of the article, "Get Ready!"

The upcoming sequel, titled Spinal Tap II, has also added nine additional cast members, as Deadline reported. These casting additions include Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Jason Acuña (Jackass), Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews, Kerry Godliman, Chris Addison and Brad Williams.

Paul Schaffer, the musician who is best known for working as David Letterman's musical director and bandleader for Letterman's lengthy late-night television hosting career, will also appear in the movie, per the outlet.



Chris Weeks/Liaison David St. Hubbins (left) , Derek Smalls, Fran Drescher and Nigel Tufnel in Hollywood on Sept. 5, 2000

Though This Is Spinal Tap has never received a follow-up until now, the upcoming film won't be the first time Drescher has reprised her role as Flekman. The actress incorporated the character into a season 5 episode of her '90s sitcom The Nanny, in which her character Fran Fine impersonates the publicist.

Deadline originally reported that filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner was working on a sequel to This Is Spinal Tap back in 2022. In the original movie, Reiner, 77, portrayed a documentary filmmaker making a movie about the fictional rock band Spinal Tap, whose members consist of characters David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer).

Production on the movie is currently underway in New Orleans; the sequel follows Spinal Tap as they reunite for a final concert following a 15-year hiatus from performing, according to Deadline. The outlet also reported that Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich are now expected to make cameos in the upcoming film as well.



Fran Drescher (right) in 1984's 'This Is Spinal Tap'

During an appearance on the RHLSTP with Richard Herring podcast in November, Reiner, 77, teased that music icons like Elton John, Paul McCartney and Garth Brooks are expected to make cameos in the upcoming film. At the time, he shared that the movie will also retain "a few other surprises" for audiences.



PEOPLE confirmed in November that Reiner's Castle Rock Entertainment will finance the movie and that Reiner, Guest, McKean and Shearer co-wrote the sequel after collaborating on the iconic 1984 mockumentary.

"For so many years, we said, 'Nah.' It wasn't until we came up with the right idea how to do this," Reiner told Deadline of the sequel back in 2022. "You don't want to just do it to do it. You want to honor the first one and push it a little further with the story."



