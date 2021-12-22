Fox cancels New Year's Eve show amid omicron surge: Here's what else has been canceled, postponed

As COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant continue to surge, entertainment specials and events are once again getting canceled or postponed during the fall and winter months.

As of Saturday, the omicron variant accounted for 73.2% of new COVID-19 infections in the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. The week ending Dec. 11, omicron accounted for 12.6% of new cases.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday urged the public to cancel upcoming events due to the threat of omicron.

"An event canceled is better than a life canceled," Tedros said.

Here are entertainment events that have been canceled or postponed as a result of the surge.

In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York. The Times Square celebration will welcome fully vaccinated people for the end of 2021.

New Year's Eve specials

'Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022'

FOX Entertainment announced Tuesday its New Year's Eve special, "Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022" would not go on due to rising COVID cases. Actor-comedians Ken Jeong and Joel McHale were set to host the special.

"The recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards," the network said in a statement. "The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance."

The network added that replacement programming for the special will be announced in coming days.

Fox's "Toast & Roast" was set to include performances from Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Billy Idol, Pink and more.

However, other networks' New Year's Eve specials are still a go.

NBC's holiday special "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" hosted by Miley Cyrus and "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson will air live on the network from Miami.

CBS is also joining in on the fun with its first-time Nashville-based special "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash," featuring country music's hottest stars — including Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band and Dan + Shay — across multiple locations in Music City, according to the network.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest." Seacrest is set to host from New York's Times Square with Liza Koshy.

However, plans for the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration are also in question as Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to decide this week whether to go through with plans to allow vaccinated visitors to gather. De Blasio said in November he wanted to bring the event back "full strength" this year.

Award shows

The rise of the omicron variant also comes as Hollywood's awards season is on the horizon.

Palm Springs International Film Awards

The Palm Springs International Film Awards has been canceled by event organizers due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. The awards ceremony was expected to take place in person on Jan. 6, 2022, at the Convention Center in Palm Springs, California.

Stars who were expected to attend the ceremony included directors Jane Campion and Kenneth Branagh, actors Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz and the casts of "King Richard" and "Belfast."

"We are taking this action due to the recent spike in COVID cases and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the honorees, patrons, and staff," said a statement from the Palm Springs International Film Festival. "The Palm Springs Film Awards are one of the largest events in the film world with 2,500 guests and more than 1,000 staff in the room."

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is still scheduled to run through Jan. 17. Passholders are required to show proof of full vaccination, photo ID and sign a waiver to enter venues and events, which also applied to the film awards ceremony.

New York Film Critics Circle

The New York Film Critics Circle has postponed its 2022 awards ceremony, originally scheduled for Jan. 10, according to Variety.

“Out of safety concerns for our award winners and our members, we’ve made the decision to postpone our dinner,” NYFCC chair Stephanie Zacharek told the outlet. “But rest assured, we’re going to find a way to celebrate the accomplishments of our winners in the coming months. Even in the midst of an uncertain time, we see this as a positive step forward.”

Concerts

Miami Jingle Ball

iHeartRadio's annual Jingle Ball 2021 tour was cut short this year. The Miami leg of the tour, scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Y100 Miami announced on social media.

"Due to the increased transmission of the new Covid-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight’s IHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball,” iHeart said in a statement.

The show was originally scheduled to feature Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Jonas Brothers, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, Monsta X, Anitta and more.

Lauren Patten accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Jagged Little Pill."

Broadway shows

'Jagged Little Pill'

As Broadway struggles to keep curtains up, COVID woes are forcing longer shutdowns for some productions — and the permanent closure of "Jagged Little Pill."

"Jagged Little Pill" announced Monday night that it would not be reopening following a closure that was set to end early this week. It was the second show to directly blame COVID for closing; the first was "Chicken & Biscuits" in November.

'Six'

"Six" announced Monday night's show was canceled as audiences lined up outside. The Broadway performances are set to resume Dec. 29.

'Skeleton Crew'

"Skeleton Crew," a new Broadway play by Dominique Morisseau starring Phylicia Rashad, announced Monday that it was pushing back the start of its previews and opening night due to COVID cases. Its first performance will take place Dec. 27.

'Hamilton'

"Hamilton" has canceled all performances through Dec. 26.

'Mrs. Doubtfire'

"Mrs. Doubtfire" canceled performances through Dec. 21. Performances will resume Dec. 22.

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" canceled shows through Dec. 27.

'The Rockettes'

The Rockettes announced Dec. 17 that the Radio City Christmas Spectacular would end early.

"We regret that we are unable to continue the 'Christmas Spectacular' this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic," a statement on the Rockettes' website read. "We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks. "We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022."

