Four reasons why Hansi Flick and Barcelona completely count on €45m-rated defender

Jules Kounde surprised many at Barcelona by showing up to Ciutat Esportiva on Friday, just days after France’s elimination from Euro 2024.

Regarded highly for his commitment and work ethic, Kounde is one of the facing an uncertain future at Camp Nou.

But as Barcelona prepare for the new season, it appears Hansi Flick and his team will count on the Frenchman, despite the club’s dire economic situation.

A recent report from Diario SPORT has listed four reasons why Flick and co count on Kounde heading into the new season.

Technical and tactical quality

When Barcelona signed Kounde from Sevilla, he was regarded as one of the most tactically adept defenders in La Liga.

That hasn’t changed since. A centre-back by trade, Kounde is fast and can adapt to various roles. His ability to play the ball out from the back, in particular, makes him a valuable option in the Barcelona backline.

Selflessness and commitment

As mentioned earlier, Kounde is known for his high dedication and selflessness to the team. In the past, the Frenchman has operated in an unfavourable right-back position for the benefit of the team.

Barcelona are counting on Kounde next season (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Kounde has also shown exceptional professionalism and commitment, valued that are respected highly by the new coaching team.

Connection with Lamine Yamal

As Barcelona look to build the team around Lamine Yamal going forward, Kounde’s connection with the Spaniard could prove to be vital.

Both operate on the same flank and could be highly efficient in not only breaking the lines of the opposition defence but also tracking back and providing cover for the defence.

Araujo’s injury

Finally, Barcelona are counting on Jules Kounde even more following Ronald Araujo’s latest injury setback.

With the Uruguayan injured, the Frenchman will play a key role in defence. He may even operate in central defence if required.

Even apart from Araujo’s injury, the overall uncertainty in the defensive positions makes the Frenchman an invaluable part of the team heading into the new season.