Four Premier League clubs interested in deal with Barcelona for 19-year-old

If Barcelona are forced to make a number of big-money sales in order to improve their financial situation, one player that would surely be near the top of the list of Vitor Roque. The 19-year-old struggled during his initial spell in Catalonia, and that led to him being shipped out on loan to Real Betis, where he has done reasonably well this season.

Betis have the option to buy Roque, but it may not be straightforward for them as CaughtOffside have reported that there is significant Premier League interest in Roque. Specifically, it is Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United. Crystal Palace and Brentford that are keen.

Roque has shown signs of finally adapting to Spanish football, and if he can continue to do so for the remainder of the season, it could be wise for Barcelona to retain his services. However, their financial woes mean that a sale is probably the most likely outcome at some stage.