Fortes bomb, Luzardo pitching gem lead Marlins past Mets

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo pitched six scoreless innings to beat the New York Mets on Friday in Miami. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

MIAMI, May 17 (UPI) -- Nick Fortes lifted his left leg and stepped into a sweeper, ambushing the offering for a 396-foot, three-run homer to help the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets for their third-consecutive shutout win Friday in Miami.

The catcher's blast was part of a four-run second-inning for the Marlins, who also got a pristine performance from starter Jesus Luzardo in the 8-0 victory at loanDepot park. The Marlins are the only MLB team this season to record three-consecutive shutouts.

"I'm most proud of the shutouts," said Fortes, who went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a walk. "I think it's a really cool accomplishment. It's the No. 1 priority of my job and I take a lot of pride in that."

Luzardo allowed five hits over six scoreless innings to earn his first win in eight starts. The left-handed pitcher issued seven strikeouts and no walks on 89 pitches.

Luzardo allowed two hits in the first, but quickly calmed. He balanced an impactful arsenal of sliders and four-seam fastballs with a weighty issuance of changeups to limit the Mets' offense. His dominance included a stretch of 11-consecutive batter retirements from the end of the first through the start of the fifth inning.

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes recorded three hits and earned a walk in a win over the New York Mets on Friday in Miami. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

"I usually lean on [the changeup] a little bit, but not as much as I did tonight," Luzardo said. "I feel like it was my go-to pitch and it got me out of a lot of bad counts and jams."

The Marlins offense jumped on Mets starter Christian Scott in the second, with right fielder Jesus Sanchez leading off the bottom of the frame with a single. He came around for the game's first run three at-bats later, when second baseman Otto Lopez hit a sacrifice fly.

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes drove in three runs in an 8-0 win over the New York Mets on Friday in Miami. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Shortstop Vidal Brujan followed with a single, bringing Fortes to the plate with two runners on. The Marlins catcher took a ball and fouled off a pitch to start that sequence. He then pulled a Scott sweeper to left, giving the Marlins a 4-0 advantage.

Brujan pushed the lead to five when he scored on a wild pitch in the sixth. Marlins designated hitter Bryan De La Cruz plated Fortes two at-bats later with a sacrifice fly.

Miami Marlins infielder Jake Burger recorded two hits and an RBI in a win over the New York Mets on Friday in Miami. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Marlins relief pitcher Anthony Bender then took the ball from Luzardo. He retired six of the next seven batters he faced.

The Marlins plated the final two runs of the night in the eighth, with first baseman Josh Bell grounding into a force out at second while the bases were loaded for a 7-0 lead. Third baseman Jake Burger later brought in outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. -- who made a sensational catch in the sixth -- with an RBI single.

Jazz said "protect that baseball at all cost" pic.twitter.com/myMbEYP4PW— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) May 18, 2024

Marlins pitcher Anthony Maldonodo replaced Bender in the top of the ninth. He allowed a walk, but escaped the inning unscathed to seal the victory.

Brujan, Burger and Bell recorded two hits apiece for the Marlins. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez was the only Mets player to reach base more than once. He went 2 for 3 in the loss.

The Marlins, who own MLB's worst-record (14-32), will host the Mets (20-24) at 4:10 p.m. EDT Saturday at loanDepot Park.

Marlins left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett is expected to oppose Mets right-handed starter Luis Severino.