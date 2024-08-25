Fort Worth Wyatt baseball star, elite national prospect, decommits from Texas A&M

The best high school baseball player in Fort Worth reopened his recruitment.

Fort Worth Wyatt’s Jorvorskie Lane Jr. is Perfect Game’s No. 3 player in the junior class nationwide. He was committed to Texas A&M but announced on X that he is reopening his recruitment.

Lane’s decommitment comes two months after former Texas A&M baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle departed for Texas one day after a College World Series appearance. Michael Earley, Texas A&M’s hitting coach, was hired as the Aggies’ next head coach.

Lane Jr. led the Wyatt Chaparrals to break a 52-year playoff drought as a sophomore. He posted absurd stats, batting .588 and collecting 57 RBIs. Lane Jr. was arguably the best lead off hitter in the nation with 1.789 OPS and flashed serious speed, tallying 61 stolen bases.

Lane Jr., following a terrific sophomore season, was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Year for the Fort Worth-area. He is also a versatile defensive player with the ability to play anywhere on the field.

Jorvorskie Lane Jr.’s father, Jorvorskie Lane Sr., was a college football star at Texas A&M and went on to play three years in the NFL. He scored 49 touchdowns and tallied 2193 yards in four years with the Aggies.

Another Dallas-Fort Worth recruit decommit from Texas A&M over the summer: Flower Mound shortstop Adrian Rodriguez. The Jaguars’ star player flipped his commitment to Texas, following Schlossnagle.

Could Jorvorskie Lane Jr. do the same? He is the No. 1 baseball recruit to keep an eye on in the coming months.