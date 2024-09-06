Fort Worth North Side throttles Diamond Hill-Jarvis in Battle of the Boot rivalry game

Fort Worth North Side High School continued its winning streak with a 56-12 victory over Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis on Thursday at Farrington Field.

The Steers (2-0) entered the field with hopes to once again bring home the Battle of the Boot trophy. Meanwhile the Eagles (0-2) were looking for their first win of the season.

North Side head coach Michael Connelly said the Steers have won the Battle of the Boot every year since it was a traveling trophy. The friendly in-district rivalry is an anticipated tradition held between Diamond Hill-Jarvis and North Side.

“This is our neighborhood,” Connelly said. “Diamond Hill is right there with our neighborhood and I respect the Diamond Hill kids a lot too because they are putting in a tremendous amount of effort.”

North Side faces off against Diamond Hill-Jarvis during a high school football game at Farrington Field in Fort Worth, Texas Thursday, September 5, 2024.

The Steers started off strong, pushing down the field and finding gaps in between the Eagles’ defense. The drive was capped off by Jonathan Rosales’ touchdown for the Steers with 11:08 left in the first quarter. The score was 7-0.

Deandre Montgomery scored the next touchdown of the night for North Side with 6:55 remaining in the first quarter. Montgomery was named the Dave Campbell’s preseason player of the year for the district.

“Deandre is such a great leader, off the field also he is doing an amazing job,” Connelly said.

Montgomery credited his success to listening to his coaches.

“Whatever they ask me, I am 100 percent up to it,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery continued the momentum not only in offense but in defense as well. Stopping the Eagles before they could get close enough to make any key plays.

“I know he is going to perform I know he is going to do good things because he is carrying himself and he is helping his teammates out so much every single day,” Connelly said.

Montgomery and his teammates kept making big plays; the score going into halftime was 41-6 .

The second half was no different with Jay Bryant making key defensive plays for the Steers and holding off the Eagles.

“Our team just got a whole bunch of athletes and we are all good,” Bryant said.

Conelly said he thought the whole offensive line really shined during the game.

“We have 24 hours and then we start district, we don’t have time to sit around and pat ourselves on the back too much,” Connelly said.

Next week North Side will begin their district play as they take on Arlington Heights Friday, Sept. 13 at Farrington Field.

“Arlington Heights is a great football team and we need to get prepared and get ready to get out and give it our best shot,” Connelly said.

Diamond Hill-Jarvis is also preparing for their next game.

“We made a lot of mistakes tonight and we have got to get on the field and practice and correct it,” Diamond Hill-Jarvis head coach Jonathan Cruz said. “There is no secrete recipe. We got to get better day by day and every day that’s our goal to get a little bit better than the day before.”

The Eagles of Diamond Hill-Jarvis hope to be better as they play Conrad Thursday, September 12 at Scarborough-Handley Field.