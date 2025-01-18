Forrest's 24 lead Chicago State over Le Moyne 88-72

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Forrest scored 24 points as Chicago State beat Le Moyne 88-72 on Saturday.

Forrest added eight rebounds for the Cougars (2-17, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Gabe Spinelli had 14 points, seven assists and five steals. Saxby Sunderland went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 13 points.

AJ Dancier led the Dolphins (6-13, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. Robby Carmody added 16 points for Le Moyne. Dwayne Koroma had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Chicago State hosts Fairleigh Dickinson and Le Moyne squares off against Stonehill at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press