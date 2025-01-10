Forrest and N.C. A&T host William & Mary

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-13, 0-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (9-7, 3-0 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on William & Mary after Ryan Forrest scored 26 points in N.C. A&T's 98-88 loss to the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.

The Tribe are 6-0 in home games. William & Mary averages 17.4 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Isaiah Mbeng with 3.1.

The Aggies are 0-4 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

William & Mary makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). N.C. A&T averages 74.7 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 75.3 William & Mary gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mbeng is averaging 6.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Tribe.

Nikolaos Chitikoudis is averaging 10.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press