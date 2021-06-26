Formula One announces Russian Grand Prix will move to St Petersburg from 2023

Formula One has announced that the Russian Grand Prix will move to St Petersburg from 2023.

Sochi’s Olympic Park has staged the race for the past seven years after former supremo Bernie Ecclestone struck a deal with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

But the grand prix will be relocated from the much-maligned Sochi to Igora Drive – 30 miles outside St Petersburg – the year after next.

The move fits Liberty Media’s desire to take the sport to destination cities. It was announced earlier this year that F1 will race in Miami in 2022.

BREAKING: The Russian Grand Prix will move to the Autodrom Igora Drive in St Petersburg from 2023#F1 pic.twitter.com/O3vcfbWf7t — Formula 1 (@F1) June 26, 2021

“Formula One is delighted to confirm that the Russian Grand Prix will move to the Autodrom Igora Drive in St Petersburg from 2023,” a statement from F1 read.

“We are looking forward to racing in a hugely exciting location that includes 10 professional tracks for racing and testing over approximately 100 hectares.

“It is located 54km from Saint Petersburg, was designed by German architect Hermann Tilke and in 2020 received its FIA Grade One license.

“We will be providing more details on the race in the coming months and we are looking forward to racing in Sochi for the next two years.”