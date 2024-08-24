Former UFC standout Muhammad Mokaev returns to Brave CF after signing deal

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Muhammad Mokaev of Russia celebrates his victory against Manel Kape of Angola in a flyweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

[autotag]Muhammad Mokaev[/autotag] is returning to familiar surroundings as the former UFC flyweight standout has re-signed with Bahrain-based promotion Brave CF.

Brave CF officials confirmed the signing to MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun on Saturday following an initial report from MMA Fighting.

Mokaev's return to Brave CF, where he competed in 2021 before joining the UFC, ends a briefly tumultuous part of his young career after UFC CEO Dana White made it clear last month that he had no interest in keeping Mokaev, who fought out his contract at UFC 304. Mokaev remained undefeated by beating Manel Kape and had been in line for a title shot, but during the UFC 304 post-event news conference, White cited behind-the-scenes issues between UFC matchmakers and Mokaev as the primary reason for not wanting him back.

After some time to think about the decision, White later reaffirmed his position. Brave CF is welcoming Mokaev back with open arms.

"There has been an unjust persecution of his character and attempts to use defamation to feed personal vendettas, and is evidently clear that there are no clear reasons as to why the best athlete in the world cannot compete,” Brave CF president Mohammad Shahid said in a statement. “This is not what the sport is all about, and for BRAVE CF to have him back is fantastic, and he now can become a voice for all these challenges.

"Not only that, his return solidifies our ethos to have the best fight the best irrespective of any other variable, be it of creed, sex, color or marketability.

“We would like to welcome back Muhammad Mokaev, an undefeated superstar, who is an amateur legend, with two IMMAF world titles, and someone who has proven to be the best flyweight in the world, with no losses to his amateur or professional record. This is a very exciting time for Brave CF.”

Mokaev, 24, went 7-0 in the UFC and is coming off consecutive wins over former title challenger Tim Elliott, and contenders Alex Perez and Kape.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Former UFC standout Muhammad Mokaev returns to Brave CF after signing deal