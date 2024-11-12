Former UFC champ Alexa Grasso reveals serious injury suffered in training

Sep 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alexa Grasso of Mexico (red gloves) fights Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It could be a while before Alexa Grasso is back in the octagon.

The former UFC strawweight champion took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she broke her right leg in training. Grasso shared a picture of herself on crutches with her leg in a walking boot.

After dethroning Valentina Shevchenko to become strawweight champion in a stunning upset submission at UFC 285, Grasso went on to fight Shevchenko two more times.

Grasso retained her title when their rematch at Noche UFC in September 2023 ended in a split draw. After coaching Season 32 of "The Ultimate Fighter," the pair completed their trilogy this past September at UFC 306 from Sphere in Las Vegas, but this time Shevchenko was able to get her revenge with a dominant decision win to regain the title.

