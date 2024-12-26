Former Tottenham & Everton Star Set to Join Como on Trial Basis

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli is on the verge of joining Como on a trial basis after terminating his contract at Everton last summer. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 28-year-old midfielder will train with Cesc Fabregas’ side for the first time today.

Alli completed the entire pre-season with Everton. However, the Toffees eventually refused to offer him a short-term contract at Goodison Park. As a result, he has been a free agent these past few months. Como could bring him back to football fields.

Yet, it’s up to once one of Europe’s most exciting prospects to prove himself to Fabregas. Alli’s fitness condition remains a significant concern, considering he has been out of action for months. In addition, he has notoriously struggled with injuries in recent years.

However, Como will give the Englishman the benefit of the doubt. Alli was once one of the most highly-rated talents in European football. Unfortunately, a lack of discipline and recurring fitness setbacks have derailed what could’ve been a remarkable career.

Alli’s rough pitch hit an all-time low in the summer when Everton refused to keep him on board. He even considered hanging up his boots at 28. Como could breathe new life into the Milton Keynes native’s career as Fabregas bids to add to his squad in January.

Apart from Alli,Como have identified Milan, Napoli, and Fiorentina outcasts as potential winter reinforcements. Indeed, Davide Calabria, Rafa Marin, and Fabiano Parisi have caught their eyes.