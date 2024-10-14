Former St. Louis Blues goalie placed on waivers

Once part of a 1-2 punch with the St. Louis Blues, Ville Husso was placed on waivers by the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Reports are the Red Wings need the roster space to call up someone from the American Hockey League due to injuries to forward Christian Fischer and defenseman Jeff Petry, and with the Red Wings carrying three goalies, including Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon, Husso and his $4.75 million cap hit became expendable.

Should Husso go unclaimed by 1 p.m. (CT), Detroit can assign the 29-year-old to Grand Rapids of the AHL and call up someone to fill a roster spot created by the injuries to Fischer and Petry.

Husso, a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Blues, became the No. 2 goalie in the Blues' system behind Jordan Binnington and took on that role in the 2021-22 season playing in 40 games after playing in 17 in 2020-21.

But the Blues traded Husso to the Red Wings before he became an unrestricted free agent in 2022 for a 2022 third-round pick. Husso signed a three-year, $14.25 million contract to become the Red Wings' No. 1 goalie.

Detroit was intrigued by Husso after he went 25-7-6 with a 2.56 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in the regular season for St. Louis that season and was the starter for the Stanley Cup playoffs before giving way to Binnington, then took the net again after Binnington was injured int he second round against the Colorado Avalanche and Nazem Kadri.

Husso was 34-14-7 with a 2.74 GAA and .912 save percentage in two seasons with the Blues but hasn't faired as well with the Red Wings in three seasons, going 35-28-9 with a 3.25 GAA and .894 save percentage, including an injury-riddled 2023-24 season in which he played just 19 games.

Husso, who can become a UFA on July 1, 2025, started the opener for Detroit last Thursday but was pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots in a 6-3 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

