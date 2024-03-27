Former Sen. Joe Lieberman dies at 82, family says

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman has died, his family announced Wednesday. He was 82 years old.

Lieberman died in New York City "due to complications from a fall," his family said in a statement.

"His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed. Senator Lieberman's love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest," the statement read.

Lieberman, a prominent Jewish politician who represented Connecticut, was Al Gore's running mate on the Democratic ticket in 2000. A political maverick who ultimately became an independent, he also nearly joined former Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain's presidential ticket as his running mate. The two were friends and were both defense hawks, advocating for a muscular U.S. posture abroad.

Lieberman became a player on the political scene again in recent years as the founding chair of the No Labels party, which is weighing launching a "unity ticket" in this year's presidential race, though no major candidates have said they plan to join.

Lieberman "meant so much to so many," No Labels said in a statement following his passing. "He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was a senator and a statesman. He was the founding chairman and moral center of the No Labels movement.

"His unexpected passing is a profound loss for all of us," the statement continued.

"Senator Lieberman was a singular figure in American political life who always put his country before party. He was a deeply principled and pragmatic leader who believed public service was a privilege and who dedicated his life to the betterment of others. As a four-term senator, he led passage of transformative bipartisan legislation that made America’s air and water cleaner, that made us safer after 9/11, and that expanded equality and opportunity for all," the statement continued, in part.

"Senator Lieberman leaves behind a void that cannot be filled," No Labels added. "But we are honored to have known him and we hope his family can find comfort in the difficult days ahead knowing the tremendous impact that he had."

Lieberman's funeral will be held Friday at Congregation Agudath Sholom in his hometown of Stamford, his family said.

PHOTO: Senator Joe Lieberman poses for a portrait in Beijing, on Oct. 15, 2023. (The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Connecticut lawmakers honored Lieberman after news of his death broke.

"Connecticut is shocked by Senator Lieberman's sudden passing. In an era of political carbon copies, Joe Lieberman was a singularity. One of one. He fought and won for what he believed was right and for the state he adored. My thoughts are with Hadassah and the entire family," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"On world and national stages, he helped to define and frame an era of history," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said in a statement. "He was a fierce advocate, a man of deep conscience and conviction, and a courageous leader who sought to bridge gaps and bring people together. He was dedicated to family and faith, and he was a role model of public service. He never ceased listening to both friends and adversaries. He leaves an enduring legacy as a fighter for consumers, environmental values, civil rights, and other great causes of our time and he was tireless in working for Connecticut no matter how far or high he went."

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who beat Lieberman in the 2006 Senate Democratic primary but then lost to him in the general election when Lieberman ran as an independent, said they had ideological differences but honored Lieberman as "a man of integrity and conviction" and that "we stayed in touch as friends in the best traditions of American democracy" after their race was over.

ABC News' Rick Klein and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman dies at 82, family says originally appeared on abcnews.go.com