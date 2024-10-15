Former Real Madrid coach eyes January move for Barcelona forward – report

Following early green shoots during the pre-season, Ansu Fati’s season appears to have taken a turn for the worse.

Initially expected to explode under Hansi Flick, the forward has struggled to break into the Barcelona starting eleven, even after returning from injury.

He has fallen behind the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez in the pecking order, which has led to uncertainty over his future.

Jose Mourinho wants to sign Fati in January

According to AS, Fenerbahce have emerged as a potential destination for Ansu Fati in the upcoming January transfer window.

It appears former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, who currently coaches Fenerbahce, wants to bring in attacking reinforcements in January, with Fati emerging as one of his top choices.

Jose Mourinho wants to sign Fati in January (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Mourinho’s interest in Fati, in fact, is not now and the player has tried to convince the player in the past. This time around, he is confident about Fenerbahce snapping up the Barcelona forward in January.

In fact, Fenerbahce’s interest is quite concrete and the club’s sporting director, Mario Bronco, is expected to contact the player’s agent in the coming weeks.

Although Fenerbahce are unlikely to sign Fati on a permanent deal in January, Barcelona might not rule out a potential loan for the attacker.

The Catalans are growing increasingly worried about Fati’s decreasing value in the market. A loan move to Istanbul, to that end, could give the player an ideal platform to potentially redeem himself.

Fenerbahce, though, are not the only suitor available for Fati, as La Liga giants Sevilla, too, are interested in the services of the Barcelona outcast. Hence, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the player this January.