Former No. 11 pick Michael Carter-Williams discusses playing with Rajon Rondo on Bulls:

The Chicago Bulls have gone through lots of different eras since Michael Jordan left town around the turn of the century. The most notable of the bunch was when Derrick Rose was leading the way, but one of the more intriguing groups was the Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade-led Bulls squad.

Alongside those two, Rajon Rondo helped lead the Bulls on an eyebrow-raising run that ended with them going up 2-0 on the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs before falling short due in large part to an injury to Rondo. Also on that team was Michael Carter-Williams, who recently spoke about his experience.

Carter-Williams recently spoke with Justin Quinn of Celtics Wire about what it was like to play with Rondo.

“Rondo was good. I learned a lot from him,” said Carter-Williams. “Just as far as watching film with the knowledge of the game. He was great. He was a great leader. He was a great veteran presence on our team. He helped us win a lot of games there.”

Carter-Williams, now playing with the G League’s Mexico City Capitanes, was the 11th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and last appeared in the league with the Orlando Magic last season. Now, he’s a veteran looking to stick around the NBA in the G League.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire