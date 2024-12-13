Former NHL star Thornton back as co-GM of Canada's Spengler Cup squad

CALGARY — Former NHL star Joe Thornton and Calgary Flames front office executive Brad Pascall are heading the management team for Canada's Spengler Cup squad for a second straight year.

Hockey Canada announced its 2024 Spengler Cup management group Tuesday, with Thornton and Pascall working as co-GMs and Hnat Domenichelli joining them as an assistant.

Thornton made his international management debut at last year's Spengler Cup, when Canada lost 4-3 to Czech squad HC Dynamo Pardubice in the semifinals.

He ended his 25-year professional playing career after the 2021-22 NHL season and finished with 1,539 points in 1,714 games with Boston, San Jose, Toronto and Florida.

His international career includes gold with Canada at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver and a Spengler Cup title in 2004 while playing for the tournament host team, Switzerland's HC Davos.

Pascall is currently in his 11th season as assistant general manager of the Calgary Flames, and his second as vice-president of hockey operations.

Domenichelli has served as general manager of HC Lugano in Switzerland since 2019. As a player, he had an 18-year professional career that included 922 games in the NHL, American Hockey League and Switzerland's National League.

The Spengler Cup runs Dec. 26-31 in Davos. The hosts are the defending champions.

Canada and Davos are tied for the most Spengler Cup titles with 16, though Canada hasn't won since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 tournaments were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press