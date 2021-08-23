Former NHL forward Jimmy Hayes dies suddenly at age 31

Thomas Williams
·Hockey writer
·3 min read
Jimmy Hayes passed away at the age of 31. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jimmy Hayes passed away at the age of 31. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jimmy Hayes, a player who suited up for four NHL organizations during his career, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning at the age of 31.

The cause of death has not been made public, but first responders went to Hayes’ home in Milton, Mass. and pronounced him dead on the scene, according to reports. The death is not considered to be suspicious.

Hayes was survived by his wife, Kristen, and two young sons, Beau and Mac. In addition to his wife and children, Hayes leaves behind four siblings: Jennifer, Eileen, Justine, and Kevin, a centre for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hayes last played professionally for the Wilkes-Barrie/Scranton Penguins, the AHL affiliate of Pittsburgh, in 2018-19. Before that, he played in a total of 334 games in the NHL for the New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, and his hometown Boston Bruins.

While he wasn’t able to find stability in the NHL, he did find glory early on, winning a National Championship with the Boston College Eagles in 2010.

Heartfelt condolences from the hockey world were spread on social media early Monday afternoon, when the news was made public.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories