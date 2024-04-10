Former NFL star Terrell Suggs arrested one month after alleged Starbucks drive-thru incident

Former NFL linebacker Terrell Suggs was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Scottsdale, Arizona, in connection with a suspected road rage incident a month ago at a Starbucks drive-thru.

Suggs, 41, faces charges of threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct with a weapon, according to Scottsdale police spokesman Officer Aaron Bolin. Suggs was booked into jail on Tuesday by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, according to the agency's jail records.

Court documents reveal the incident unfolded the afternoon of March 10 while a black Range Rover, later found to be registered under Suggs' name, was in a Starbucks drive-thru in Scottsdale. The Range Rover pulled back to the ordering speaker and "made contact" with the front of the male victim's vehicle without damage, according to court documents.

This led to a confrontation between a man later identified as Suggs and the other driver, all captured by a camera system on the victim's vehicle, court documents mention.

The two argued about whether the Range Rover backed up into the other vehicle, with Suggs leaving by "flipping off" the other driver, who cursed at him during a verbal exchange between the pair, court documents show. According to charging documents, Suggs told the other driver, "I'll kill your (expletive) (expletive)," before pulling out a black handgun and driving off.

The handgun was never pointed at the driver, but he felt threatened, court documents mention.

The victim took down the Range Rover's license plate number, tracing it back to Suggs, whose appearance matched the man captured in the altercation, charging documents show. Suggs was identified by the responding police officer because he had pulled him over on Dec. 12 and ticketed him for speeding, court documents note.

Suggs was arrested Tuesday after driving the Range Rover out of his Scottsdale home, according to court documents. Suggs has a court appearance scheduled for April 25, according to court records.

Suggs spent 16 of his 17 NFL seasons with the Ravens and was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. He won a Super Bowl with Baltimore in 2012 and another with the Chiefs in 2019.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Terrell Suggs arrested in Starbucks drive-thru confrontation