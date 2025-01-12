Former NFL Player Robert Quinn Arrested After Alleged Multi-Vehicle Hit-and-Run Collision

Quinn was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of a collision with property damage following his Jan. 10 arrest

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Robert Quinn playing for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022

Former NFL defensive end Robert Quinn was arrested in South Carolina on Friday, Jan. 10, after an alleged multi-vehicle hit-and-run collision.

Quinn, 34 — who has played for the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and other teams during his 11 years in the NFL — was arrested by the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of a collision with property damage, according to booking info from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. He was released that same day.

According to an incident report the NCPD provided to PEOPLE, Quinn’s vehicle allegedly struck the side of a Honda Element, which then "pushed" into a blue Ford F-150 that eventually "struck" a purple Chrysler 300.

North Charleston Police Department Robert Quinn mug shot on Jan. 10, 2025

Authorities initially responded to the scene of B&N Auto Service on Dorchester Road around 2 a.m. local time, regarding the reported crash involving multiple vehicles.

The North Charleston Fire Department advised officers that Quinn was believed to be in a vehicle and attempted to leave the scene of the collision. Officers then discovered him in the passenger seat of a Dodge Challenger, as the driver told police that Quinn had asked them to pick him up from the scene, per the report.

The NFL alum had multiple injuries on his head and hands, consistent with injuries from a collision, per the report. Police said he was being "uncooperative" and slurring his speech, as the driver of the Challenger told police that Quinn left a club earlier in the night and later called her to pick him up.

Officers eventually identified the vehicle that initiated the collision, a maroon Ford F-150, and established that the truck was registered to him, per the report.

After reviewing surveillance footage, authorities discovered that Quinn's vehicle was traveling west on Dorchester Road around 2 a.m. when it passed Foxwood Drive, veered left and crossed an intersection and a median and onto the property of B&N Auto Service, per the incident report. The collision itself could be "heard" but was out of view of the cameras.

According to WCSC, Quinn was previously charged following a multi-vehicle traffic incident in August 2023.

During his time in the NFL, Quinn was selected 14th overall by the Rams in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft and played for five different franchises in the league — most recently, the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.



