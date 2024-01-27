Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus 'Boogie' Cousins spotted making bubble tea for fans in Taiwan

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 07: DeMarcus Cousins gestures as he is introduced at 2023 FIBA World Cup exhibition game between Puerto Rico and the United States at T-Mobile Arena on August 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is getting acclimated to his latest job with the Taiwan Beer Leopards.

The 33-year-old center was recently spotted by Taiwanese news outlet CNA making bubble tea for fans at a small shop in the Xinyi District of Taipei. Cousins wore the full uniform for the 19 Tea House Yongji Store and made 100 cups of what he called "DeMarcus Cousins Bubble Tea."

The store scheduled the event for Friday morning and dozens of basketball fans arrived that morning for a chance to see the Taiwan T1 League's newest star. Cousins handed out the free tea and the fans seemed satisfied.

"So far the review is seeming to be good," Cousins told CNA. "Seeing people enjoy it, I'm very excited that I was able to create success at my first time. It's a cool thing."

Demarcus Cousins stats with Taiwan Beer Leopards, NBA

Cousins signed a 10-day contract with the Beer Leopards in late December. He signed to play for four home games on Jan. 20, 21, 27, and 28.

In his first action last Saturday against Tainan GH, Cousins posted 13 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a 119-90 win. He followed that a day later with a game-high 25 points, 17 rebounds, and four assists in the Beer Leopards' 105-85 win over N. Taipei CTBC. After the final two home games this weekend, the team and Cousins will determine whether or not to sign a longer-term deal.

Cousins is the latest former NBA star to take his talents to the Beer Leopards. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard played the entire 2022-23 season with the team and earned multiple T1 League honors, including Most Valuable Import and All-Star Game MVP.

Cousins last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season with the Denver Nuggets. He played in 31 games for Denver and averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He played for the Guaynabo Mets of the Puerto Rican Baloncesto Superior Nacional league prior to coming to Taiwan.

Since moving to Taiwan, Cousins told CNA he's become a big fan of beef noodles and is getting more familiar with local culture.

"[Fans in Taiwan] are very welcoming, very hospitable," he said. "You make me feel like I'm right at home, you make this transition very very easy for me."

