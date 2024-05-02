Former Missouri Tigers are finding homes as undrafted free agents after NFL Draft

No fewer than six former Missouri Tigers football players — including the program’s first Round 1 selection since 2017 — were selected in last weekend’s NFL Draft.

And this week, another five have signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

In each player’s case, the road to making the roster will be difficult. But they’ve got a shot, and the league is full of stories of players being overlooked in the draft only to succeed as pros in the long run.

Here’s where the undrafted Mizzou players are headed:

A former walk-on for the Tigers, Schrader now faces another opportunity to prove himself.

Schrader’s final season at Mizzou was the perfect college football ending for the St. Louis native. A former standout at Truman State, he transferred to Mizzou in 2022 as a walk-on and led the Tigers in rushing yards (746) in his first season in Columbia.

His final season cemented his legacy in Columbia. He broke the program’s single-season rushing record while leading the SEC in rushing yards (1,627 on 276 carries). He ran in 14 touchdowns, second to only Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins (15).

He was a first-team All-America selection by the Associated Press and first-team All-SEC. Schrader also earned the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding former walk-on in the country.

Schrader earned a 5.87 prospect grade at this year’s scouting combine, placing him in the “average back-up or special teamer” category, per the NFL’s grading system.

Here’s what NFL analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about him: “He’s a stocky short-strider lacking ideal explosiveness but is still a successful outside-zone back due to his vision, decisiveness and fearlessness through the line.”

The SEC record-holder for longest field goal made (61 yards) is headed south.

Mevis went 24-for-30 (80%) on field-goal attempts in his senior season, with a season-high four made FGs against Florida.

Current Panthers placekicker Eddy Piñeiro is entering the final year of his contract. He went 25-for-29 on field goal attempts (86.2%) for the Panthers last season, including 12-of-16 (75%) on attempts of 40+ yards.

The Cowboys did not draft a running back this year but found a place for Peat, who rushed for 317 yards on 76 carries in his final season with his hometown Tigers. He scored three touchdowns.

The Cowboys re-signed Ezekiel Elliott earlier this week on a one-year deal, so Peat will be joining a veteran running back from whom he can learn as he tries to make the team.

Offensive lineman Xavier Delgado: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Delgado, who started all 13 games for the Tigers in his final season, has signed with Tampa Bay.

Offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson: New York Giants

Johnson heads to New York after making 10 appearances for the Tigers last season, primarily with the field goal unit.