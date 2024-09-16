Former KU Jayhawks forward Marcus Morris lands contract with NBA’s New York Knicks

Like his twin brother Markieff Morris, former University of Kansas forward Marcus Morris will likely play a 14th season in the NBA.

Marcus Morris, a 6-foot-8, 218-pound, 35-year-old Philadelphia native, who played at KU from 2008 to 2011, has agreed to a one-year Exhibit 9 deal with the New York Knicks, the team announced Sunday. Markieff Morris, also a Jayhawk forward from 2008 to 2011, recently signed a one-year agreement with the Dallas Mavericks.

It should be noted the Exhibit 9 contract that Marcus Morris signed is essentially a non-guaranteed training camp deal. If Morris makes the Knicks’ final roster, his contract would convert to a one-year non-guaranteed deal for the veteran’s minimum salary.

The Knicks would then have until the January deadline to decide if they want to keep or waive him.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported on social media site X the Knicks will only be required to pay Morris $15,000 should he get hurt while signed. He would be paid $3,303,771 for the 2024-25 season if he indeed makes the final roster cut.

According to CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn, Morris and veteran Landry Shamet, who also signed an Exhibit 9 deal, will be competing with Chuma Okeke for the team’s final roster spot.

“Shamet and Morris could theoretically add some floor-spacing depth for a Knicks club that is looking to improve on its 50-32 record last season and advance to its first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years,” wrote Alex Kirschenbaum of hoopsrumors.com. “In his prime, the now-35-year-old Morris was a stellar 3-and-D role player on several deep playoff clubs.”

Marcus Morris has played for eight NBA teams in his 13-year career. He played for the Knicks during the 2019-20 season.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drivers the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (24) in the third quarter during Game 5 of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden on May 15, 2024.

Marcus opened the 2023-24 season with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers, then was traded to San Antonio and agreed to a contract buyout; he never played a game for the Spurs. He signed with Cleveland for the final weeks of the season and playoffs. Marcus Morris averaged 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 17.2 minutes a game with the Sixers. He hit 40.0% of his 3s.

After heading to Cleveland, he did enter nine of the Cavs’ 12 playoff games this past postseason. Cleveland lost to Boston in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs 4-1. Marcus Morris has played for the Knicks, Sixers, Cavs, Clippers, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics in his career.

The Morris twins played at KU from 2008 to 2011. Markieff was the No. 13 pick of the 2011 NBA Draft and Marcus No. 14. Markieff has averaged 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in the NBA. Marcus has averaged 12.0 points and 4.4 rebounds.