Former KU guard Christian Braun’s Nuggets will play exhibition games in Abu Dhabi

As a frequent flier, former University of Kansas men’s basketball player Christian Braun has embarked on some long trips during his hoops career.

That includes eight hours in the air for the Jayhawks’ successful excursion to Lahaina, Hawaii, for the 2019 Maui Invitational.

Now a 23-year-old third-year member of the Denver Nuggets, Braun on Monday was slated to board a plane for the longest flight of his life — 16 hours from the Mile High City to Abu Dhabi.

The Persian Gulf is where the 2023 NBA champions are scheduled to work out Tuesday through Thursday prior to exhibition games Friday and Sunday against the 2024 world champion Boston Celtics.

“I can’t say that I’m excited about the flight, but I am excited about being there and getting to play. I’ve never done it (flown so far), so I’m going to try to learn, try to listen to people that have done it,” Braun told the Denver Gazette during Thursday’s Nuggets Media Day festivities.

He’s kept his sense of humor regarding the long jaunt to Abu Dhabi, located 7,500 miles from Denver.

“Being stuck on a plane for 17 hours with DeAndre Jordan is not always fun, but you’ve got to make the most out of it,” Braun said, referring to the 6-foot-11, 260-pound 17-year NBA veteran.

After playing the Celtics twice, the Nuggets will return to the U.S. for three more exhibition contests then the start of the 2024-25 regular season.

“These trips, whether it’s training camp being in San Diego (the past three years) or going to Abu Dhabi, always bring guys closer,” Braun, a 6-6, 220-pound graduate of Blue Valley Northwest, said.

“We’ve got a lot of good personalities. I’m really looking forward to getting to know the new guys and then continuing to build what we have,” he added. This marks the third year the NBA has sent teams to the Middle East for preseason exhibition action. The league for years has been attempting to expand its reach globally.

This is an ultra-important training camp for Braun, who has been a part of the Nuggets’ regular rotation since being taken No. 21 overall by Denver in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Braun as well as Julian Strawther, the 29th pick in the 2023 draft, are expected to battle to fill a vacancy at shooting guard created when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed with Orlando in the offseason.

“Christian Braun, I mean, the guy helped us win a championship as a rookie. You know what you get from him every single night,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone told NBA.com.

A standout defender, Braun held Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards to 33% shooting in the seven-game 2024 Western Conference second-round series between Denver and the Wolves, won by Minnesota 4 games to 3.

“Both Christian and Julian will get chances to be with both groups,” Malone told NBA.com, referring to starters and first group of players off the bench. “I never believe in just giving things away. I want guys to earn it and fight for it. Competition is healthy. Lucky for me, we have two young players who are going to make it a very tough decision.”

Braun averaged 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game a year ago. He hit a career-high 38.4% of his 3s.

The Nuggets also have added veteran guard Russell Westbrook.

“Downhill, athletic, tough, mean, in-your-face” Braun said of the 35-year-old Westbrook in an interview with the Denver Post.

“I love his game. I loved his game when I was young. I love his game now,” Braun added of Westbrook, who starred for Oklahoma City from 2008 to 2019. “I think his energy, his tenacity, those are all things that every team needs. He loves the game. He plays it with the right intensity.

“I know he will bring positive things to our team,” Braun added. “I think he’s somebody who’ll bring a hunger and excitement for the game. There’s a lot I can learn from him, so it’s really cool that I get to play with him. His energy is going to be really good for us, especially in the regular season when we have ups and downs. He can hold guys accountable. He’s a guy that people want to listen to because he’s been in the league for so long.”