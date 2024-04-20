Former Kentucky women’s basketball point guard Brooklynn Miles is headed to the ACC

Brooklynn Miles is headed to Pittsburgh, the Wildcats’ starting point guard for the 2023-24 season announced via social media on Saturday.

Kentucky transfer Brooklynn Miles has committed to Pitt, per announcement.



She averaged 5.8 ppg and 3 rpg as a junior. pic.twitter.com/tIKe5MnB9n — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) April 20, 2024

Miles, the 2021 Miss Kentucky Basketball winner, transferred to UK ahead of the 2023-24 season after two years at Tennessee. This season with the Wildcats, Miles averaged 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.8 minutes per game. She announced on April 5 that she would be entering the portal.

Last season, Pitt finished 14th in the Atlantic Coast Conference with an overall record of 8-24. Miles joins fellow transfers in Raeven Boswell (Georgia Tech) and MaKayla Elmore (Clemson).

Miles is the fourth Wildcat to announce a transfer destination. On Thursday, second-leading scorer Maddie Scherr committed to Texas Christian. Leading scorer Ajae Petty chose Ohio State and senior guard Eniya Russell committed to Mississippi State on Monday. Freshmen Jordy Griggs and Janaé Walker have announced their intentions to transfer but haven’t yet named destinations.

Senior forward Nyah Leveretter and junior guard Amiya Jenkins are not listed on the Wildcats’ online roster for the 2024-25 season, but they have yet to issue any public statement regarding their future plans.

New head coach Kenny Brooks, whose hiring was announced March 26, has nine players pledged for next season, including returning Wildcats Cassidy Rowe and Saniah Tyler. All-America graduate point guard Georgia Amoore and 6-foot-5 freshman center Clara Strack elected to follow Brooks from Virginia Tech. Teonni Key, a 6-4 redshirt sophomore forward from North Carolina, signed with the Wildcats this week.

Story continues

On Friday, the Wildcats signed 6-2 guard Lexi Blue of Lake Highland (Florida) Prep (ranked No. 40 nationally by espnW), 6-3 forward Amelia Hassett of Eastern Florida State College and 6-7 international prospect Clara Silva. All three were previously committed to Virginia Tech.

UK also signed 6-1 wing Tanah Becker of Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Thursday. Becker verbally committed to former UK head coach Kyra Elzy on Feb. 26 and signed with Brooks’ staff during the open signing period this week. Former UK signee Ramiya White of Butler High School in Louisville announced on April 5 that she would be reopening her recruitment.







The Wildcats made the final three for former Clemson signee Imari Berry (ranked No. 19 nationally in the 2024 class by espnW) alongside Louisville and North Carolina, but Berry committed to the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.

Brooklynn Miles, the 2021 Miss Basketball winner, announced she’ll be leaving Kentucky for Pittsburgh. Jack Weaver

Longtime Virginia Tech assistant will join Kenny Brooks with Kentucky women’s basketball

Kentucky women’s basketball hires former Miami assistant coach

Former Kentucky star Maddie Scherr announces new school for final season of eligibility

Kenny Brooks signs another incoming freshman for UK women’s basketball

Ajae Petty, UK women’s basketball’s leading scorer, announces transfer to Ohio State

After one season with Kentucky, a former Miss Basketball is in the transfer portal