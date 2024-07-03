Former Kansas guard Marcus Garrett to play for Charlotte Hornets’ Summer League team

Former University of Kansas combo guard Marcus Garrett will play summer league basketball for the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA team announced Tuesday.

Garrett, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound, 25-year-old Dallas native, averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 33 games for the Hornets’ G League team in Greensboro, North Carolina, during the 2023-24 season.

Garrett — he played at KU from 2017 to 2021 — hit 46.5% of his shots, including 34.1% of his 3s for the Greensboro Swarm a year ago. He was a starter for the G League team.

The Hornets will play in the California Classic summer league in Sacramento, California. That league will run Saturday until Tuesday, July 9. After that, the Hornets will play in the NBA2K25 Summer League July 12-22 in Las Vegas.

Garrett has been pursuing a professional career in the United States since going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. He signed a two-way deal with the Miami Heat on Sept. 2, 2021, and played in 12 games for the Heat prior to getting waived on Jan. 16, 2022.

On July 16, 2022, he re-signed with Miami on a two-way contract but was waived on Oct. 13 after fracturing his wrist.

He played for the Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Sky Force in 2022-23, averaging 8.2 points and 2.6 assists a game in 29 games.

Garrett was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year at KU in 2020. He was also an all-Big 12 second- and and third-team selection during his career.