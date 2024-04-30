Former Kansas City Chiefs first-round draft pick Victor Riley died earlier this month

Former Chiefs first-round NFL Draft selection Victor Riley died earlier this month.

Riley, 49, was an offensive tackle who spent four of his eight NFL seasons with the Chiefs. He died in his sleep, according to his wife.

After an All-America season at Auburn, Riley was selected No. 27 overall in 1998. He started 52 games in 55 appearances for the Chiefs, missing nine games in 2001 with a broken leg.

After that season, Riley signed with the New Orleans Saints — after the Chiefs had signed Willie Roaf from New Orleans — where he spent three seasons. Riley concluded his NFL career with one season with the Houston Texans.