Former Giants QB Eli Manning named a finalist for Hall of Fame’s 2025 class

NEW YORK — Eli Manning is one step away from becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The former Giants quarterback was named one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025.

Manning now needs at least 80% of the Selection Committee’s vote in order to be eligible for induction. Up to five modern-era players can be elected for the Class of 2025, which will be announced at the “NFL Honors” ceremony on Feb. 6.

Manning is the lone quarterback on this year’s list of finalists. He is one of six first-time finalists, joining wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.; linebackers Luke Kuechly and Terrell Suggs; offensive lineman Marshal Yanda; and kicker Adam Vinatieri.

Among them, only Smith is not in his first year of eligibility.

Rounding out the list of finalists announced Saturday are receivers Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt; tight end Antonio Gates; offensive linemen Jahri Evans and Willie Anderson; defensive backs Eric Allen and Darren Woodson; defensive end Jared Allen; and running back Fred Taylor.

That group was whittled down from an original pool of 167 nominees. The Hall announced its 25 semifinalists in November, with safety Earl Thomas, defensive tackle Vince Wilfork and defensive end Robert Mathis among the notable members from that stage to not make it to the final 15.

Manning led the Giants to Super Bowl victories over Tom Brady’s New England Patriots after the 2007 and 2011 seasons and was named MVP of both games.

He led game-winning drives in both of those Super Bowls, including famously escaping a sack and completing the “helmet catch” to David Tyree to give the previously undefeated 2007 Patriots their first loss.

Manning, who retired after the 2019 season, ranks 11th in NFL history in passing yards (57,023), passing touchdowns (366) and completions (4,895).

But Manning’s candidacy as a first-ballot Hall of Famer has been the subject of fierce debate, largely because he went 117-117 in the regular season over his 16 years in the NFL, all with the Giants. He went 8-4 in the postseason.

Manning, 43, would join older brother Peyton Manning in the Hall of Fame. He would become the 33rd Giant to be inducted, a list that includes former teammate Michael Strahan, as well as Lawrence Taylor, Harry Carson, Frank Gifford and Bill Parcells.

Overall, the Hall will induct between four and eight candidates in 2025, with as many as three coming from seniors category. The five finalists in the seniors category are Maxie Baughan, Sterling Sharpe and Jim Tyrer, coach Mike Holmgren and contributor Ralph Hay.

Former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, who won both Super Bowls with Manning, was a semifinalist in the seniors category but was left off of the list of finalists in what many considered a snub.