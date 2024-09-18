Former England forward Toni Duggan confirms retirement

England legend Toni Duggan has announced her retirement from professional football after 20 years in the game.

Retiring on her own terms, the 33-year-old first broke onto the scene as a teenager at Everton in 2007. She went on to became one of the first cohort of professional players to join Manchester City ahead of their inaugural WSL campaign, eventually winning every domestic trophy available.

After a successful three years, the forward made the move to Spain after penning a deal with Barcelona - a pathway later followed by former England and City teammates Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh and Ellie Roebuck.

In a statement confirming her retirement, Duggan said: "Football. Where do I begin? Toni Duggan was a little girls with two plaits playing shooties on the streets of Everton with a dream. An impossible dream that became possible.

"As I announce my retirement from football today, I am immensely proud of the part that I have played alongside those people; the passion, dedication, sacrifices and determination to provide more opportunities for girls and prove that football is a sport for everyone.

"I gave it my everything, on and off the pitch. From Everton Park to Wembley Stadium and everywhere in between, I sit here today looking back on my club career with satisfaction and pride. League titles, domestic cups and a Champions League final - I was fortunate enough to win silverware with all four clubs I represented - Everton, Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid."

Throughout her career, Duggan also played a vital role in raising the profile of English women’s football on the global stage. She represented her home nation at under-17, 19, 20 and 23 level, making her senior debut in 2012. Duggan went on to make 79 England caps, scoring 22 international goals.

Speaking about playing for England, Duggan said: "The greatest honour came representing my country. Wearing the England shirt meant more to me than anything else, and to have worn it 79 times, competing in two World Cups and two European Championships, is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life."