Former Dodgers star Trevor Bauer settles lawsuit with woman who first accused him of sexual assault

Warning: The following article contains descriptions of alleged graphic sexual assault.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer settled a sexual assault lawsuit with Lindsey Hill, the woman who leveled accusations against him in 2021.

Bauer filed a defamation lawsuit against Hill last year following her allegations that he had sexually assaulted her during a sexual encounter in 2021. Hill later filed a counterclaim of sexual battery.

The settlement was made official in a court filing Monday, according to The Washington Post. Neither Bauer nor Hill paid the other to settle the case, and both continue to deny the other’s allegations. A separate agreement has Hill’s insurance company paying her $300,000. The payment from the insurance company is independent of the agreement with Bauer.

“Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill have settled all outstanding litigation,” Bauer’s attorneys said in a statement. “Both of their respective claims have been withdrawn with prejudice, effective today. Mr. Bauer did not make – and never has made – any payments to Ms. Hill, including to resolve their litigation. With this matter now at rest, Mr. Bauer can focus completely on baseball.”

Former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, seen here in 2021, spent this past season playing in Japan. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Bauer was released by the Dodgers after Major League Baseball suspended him a record 194 games for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. He had been placed on administrative leave on July 2, 2021, after Hill accused Bauer of choking her to unconsciousness and assaulting her during a sexual encounter.

Near the end of about a four-minute video statement posted Tuesday morning on X, Bauer said about the litigation with Hill:

"Over the last two years, I've been forced to defend my integrity and my reputation in a very public setting, but hopefully this is the last time I have to do so, as I’d prefer to just remain focused on doing my job, winning baseball games and entertaining fans around the world. So today I'm happy to be moving on with my life.”

Hill, 29, asked The Washington Post to identify her publicly now that the lawsuit has been settled, as it is “the first time I’ve ever been able to have my own voice” since first making her accusations, she said.

“I’m finally free from his grip, and to be able to move forward with my life is better than anything money could ever give me, truly," Hill said, via The Washington Post.

“I can’t stop Trevor Bauer ever,” she added. “But if I make him think twice before doing that again, it’s totally worth it.”

In a separate case, an Arizona woman accused Bauer in a lawsuit of raping her, choking her to unconsciousness, getting her pregnant and holding a steak knife to her throat in 2020. Bauer has denied all allegations and is countersuing the woman. He was never arrested or charged.

Bauer spent this past season playing in Japan for the Yokohama DeNA Baystars on a $4 million deal. He posted a 10-4 record with a 2.76 ERA.