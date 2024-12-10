Former Devils Forward Having Excellent Season

The New York Islanders have had a tough start to the season, as their 11-11-7 record and minus-10 goal differential effectively show. While this is the case, former New Jersey Devils forward Kyle Palmieri has undoubtedly done his job with the struggling Islanders thus far.

Palmieri, 33, is having a strong season with the Islanders; the truth is in his stats. In 29 games, the Smithtown, New York native has 11 goals and 22 points.

With numbers like these, Palmieri is one of the Islanders' top offensive contributors. Only Anders Lee has more goals (12) and points (23) than Palmieri on the Islanders right now. Palmieri also has more points than notable Islanders players like Bo Horvat, Brock Nelson, and Noah Dobson while playing just as many games.

Kyle Palmieri © Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Palmieri is also showing no signs of slowing down, as he had a goal and an assist in the Islanders' most recent matchup against the Ottawa Senators.

Palmieri is in the final season of his contract, so he could land a nice payday for his next deal if he keeps playing like this. Furthermore, if the Islanders are out of the playoff race near the deadline, the veteran winger could generate plenty of interest from contenders needing more scoring.

Palmieri spent six seasons with the Devils from 2015-16 to 2020-21, posting 140 goals, 126 assists, and 266 points in 397 games. He was also named an All-Star in 2018-19.

Kyle Palmieri © Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

