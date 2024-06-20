Former Dallas Maverick chosen as new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers

JJ Redick was announced as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday according to a report by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: JJ Redick has agreed on a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Rob Pelinka offered job this morning and Redick’s started working on a staff to surround himself with experience. pic.twitter.com/G66eVFRALp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2024

Redick replaces Darvin Ham who was fired after two years as head coach of the Lakers and led the organization to the Western Conference Finals in 2023 but failed to advance out of the first round in the 2024 playoffs.

Redick was heavily rumored to be the Lakers’ choice with multiple online reports suggesting Los Angeles’ interest.

Mavs fans might not remember Redick played the last 13 games of his 15-year NBA career with the Mavs after being traded from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Redick would retire the following September before going on to start the successful basketball podcast “Old Man and the Three,” and become a commentator and announcer for ESPN.

In 2024 Redick started a basketball podcast with Lakers’ superstar Lebron James called “Mind the Game,” which broke down the ins and outs of strategy in the NBA.

It’s unclear if the “Mind the Game,” podcast will continue in light of Redick’s new job.

Despite his vast NBA playing experience, Redick has never coached at the high school, college or professional level with the Lakers job being his first high-profile coaching job.