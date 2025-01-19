Former Chelsea striker predicts Blues are “going to wipe the floor with Wolves” on Monday

Chelsea are not in action this weekend as we have a rare weekend without them. Instead, we have to wait until Monday when they face Wolves.

Chelsea are in a very sticky patch of bad form right now and the results have been very poor. In fact, Chelsea have not won a league game now since back in the middle of December when they beat Brentford. They have really struggled against some of the ‘lesser’ teams.

And on Monday night, they face another one of those ‘lesser’ teams in Wolves, but we should all know that there are no easy fixtures in this league.

Sutton predicts a riot

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton believes Chelsea on brewing up to spank Wolves on Monday night.

In words quoted on X, he said this week:

“Chelsea are not in great form but they are going to click again at some point and, if they do, they are going to wipe the floor with Wolves.”

Cole Palmer celebrates scoring against Bournemouth. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

I actually agree with this. If Chelsea can take their chances against the worst defence in the league, then it really could be a bit of a riot. But they will need to be very sharp and strong at the back as well.

