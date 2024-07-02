Former Busby Babe Jeff Whitefoot dies, aged 90

Former Busby Babe Jeff Whitefoot has passed away at the age of 90.

Whitefoot made 95 appearances for Manchester United, after making his debut in 1950 against Portsmouth. He became the youngest player to start in a league match for the Reds under Sir Matt Busby, aged 16 years and 105 days.

The news of Whitefoot’s passing has been confirmed by Manchester United via X.

The half-back spent eight seasons at Old Trafford, winning the league title in 1952 and 1956 before departing for Grimsby Town shortly before the Munich Air Disaster which tragically took the lives of 23 people, including eight of his former team-mates.

Speaking to LincsOnline last year, Whitefoot recalled listening to the radio when the news broke of the Munich Air Disaster.

“I was devastated,” Whitefoot said.

“It’s not something you ever expect. When you’ve worked and been with them for such a long time.”

We are deeply saddened to hear of Whitefoot’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all who knew him.

RIP Whitefoot

