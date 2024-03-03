Former Bucs QB playing pro football in Italy before joining Bears coaching staff

A longtime backup quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ryan Griffin is set to join the Chicago Bears coaching staff for the 2024 season, but he’s not hanging up his cleats just yet.

It looks like Griffin is getting a few more snaps of pro football in as a player before transitioning to the coaching life, and he’s doing it across the pond.

Griffin is playing quarterback for the Skorpions Varese of the Italian Football League, and he’s making the most of his opportunity to continue to playing the game instead of coaching it.

Here’s the video evidence, as Griffin gets his team in the end zone:

Good luck to Ryan on the field in Italy, as well as whenever he takes up a headset this fall in Chicago.

Related

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire