Former Brighton winger set to swap Anderlecht for MLS side San Diego

Het Nieuwsblad are reporting that Anderlecht winger Anders Dreyer is set for a move to the MLS. According to the paper, the Danish winger will join San Diego for a fee of around €5m. The deal will also include bonuses for the Belgian side. As a result, the 26-year-old is not going to be involved in the sides upcoming clash with relegation threatened Kortrijk as he travels for a medical.

The former Brighton winger joined the side in the winter transfer window of the 2022/2023 season. He has gone on to score 31 goals in 87 games. The 2023/2024 season was the best of his career so far. The 26-year-old scored an impressive 21 goals in 39 games, while also grabbing nine assists. This season he has taken a while to get going but looks set to leave with five goals and seven assists in 28 games. Prior to playing for Anderlecht he has spent time with St Mirren, SC Heerenveen, FC Midtjylland and a brief spell with Rubin Kazan.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson