This former Boise State football coach is back in the Gem State, coaching with his son

Former Boise State football coach Dan Hawkins is back in the Gem State.

Hawkins, who was the Broncos’ head coach from 2001 to 2005, has joined his son, Cody’s, staff at Idaho State as Director of Player and Staff Development, the university announced on Wednesday.

Hawkins, 63, resigned his position as head coach at UC Davis last November to “pursue other interests and spend more time with family,” according to a press release from Davis. He led the Aggies for seven seasons and stepped down with a 44-31 record. In his new position at Idaho State, he’ll focus on mentoring players and staff in various capacities and assist in game-planning, strategy and recruitment.

“We have been fortunate to learn many valuable lessons over the years and it is rewarding to be able to share my experience to staff and players alike,” Hawkins said in a statement. “I am looking forward to helping Cody and (athletic director) Pauline (Thiros) continue to build a program Idaho State is proud of.”

‘They could do what I did.’ Boise State players give back at Optimist kids skills camp

Cody Hawkins took over at Idaho State last year and led the Bengals to a 3-8 record. He said he couldn’t imagine a better addition to his staff than his father.

“My father has been a fantastic role model and my greatest mentor for as long as I can remember,” Cody Hawkins said in a statement. “He is a reflection of the person I try to be every day, and he helped formulate many of the core values that we try to incorporate into our program. His wisdom and character will help our team and coaching staff to maximize their potential on and off the field.”

Dan Hawkins was named national coach of the year at Willamette University, Boise State and UC Davis. He led Willamette to its first and only appearance in the Division III national title game in 1997. He led Boise State to its first undefeated regular season at the FBS level in 2004. He also helped the Broncos win four Western Athletic Conference championships and left the program after amassing a 53-11 record.

Hawkins was named the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year in 2018 after leading UC Davis to the FCS quarterfinals and a No. 6 ranking in his second year at the helm.