Former Bears HC Matt Eberflus in the mix for Bengals DC opening

Matt Eberflus may return to the gridiron sooner than you think. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Eberflus is "involved" with the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator vacancy. The Bengals fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo following their regular season finale and have Eberflus on their shortlist of candidates.

Eberflus spent the last two and a half years as head coach of the Bears, going 14-32 during his tenure. He spent just a handful of weeks with a winning record as head coach and presided over some of the biggest blown leads and worst losses in team history. Eberflus was fired following a Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions in November when he lost his sixth-straight game, in part due to a negligent coaching error on his part.

Despite the lack of success as a head coach, Eberflus was at his best when calling the defense. The Bears had one of the better units in 2023, including the best run defense by allowing 86.4 yards per game, tying the league lead for interceptions, and improving as a whole when he took over defensive playcalling duties. Prior to his head coaching stint in Chicago, Eberflus was the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-2021.

