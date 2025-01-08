Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz dies at 37

Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz has died, the team announced Tuesday night. He was 37.

No cause of death was given.

MASN's Roch Kubatko relayed that Matusz died Tuesday morning.

"A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched," the Orioles said in a statement.

"He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face. Brian’s family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

Matusz was drafted by the Angels out of St. Mary's High School (Phoenix) in the fourth round in 2005, but he did not sign, electing instead to play at the University of San Diego. The Orioles drafted him with the fourth overall pick in 2008 and he made his MLB debut for the team in 2009.

He began his career in Baltimore as a starter before transitioning into a bullpen role during the 2012 season. He found success in the pen, where he remained until he was traded to the Atlanta Braves in 2016. He was released and signed with the Chicago Cubs, where he made one last MLB appearance — a start — on July 31, 2016.

Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole, Brian Matusz.



— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 8, 2025

Matusz appeared in 279 games for the Orioles over parts of eight seasons, posting a 4.85 ERA.

He enjoyed particular success throughout his career against Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz. The Hall of Fame DH managed just four hits in 29 at-bats against the left-handed Matusz (.138 average). The lefty-hitting Ortiz walked just once in their matchups while striking out 13 times.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brian Matusz dies at 37, Orioles announce